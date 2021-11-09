News Live: UK to add Covaxin to list of approved vaccines from November 22
updated: Nov 09 2021, 09:00 ist
08:59
3 arrested in connection with death threat to ex-Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay
08:59
Overall air quality in Haryana's Gurugram in 'very poor' category, according to SAFAR-India
08:58
Central Pollution Control Board suggests measures like increased frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads& sprinkling of water on roads, ensure all brick kilns remain closed&maximise generation of power from existing natural gas based plants to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR
08:58
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and others from the party proceed to Shri Salasar Dham in Rajasthan to pay obeisance to Balaji Maharaj
07:05
UK to add Covaxin to approved list of Covid-19 vaccines from November 22
The UK government has said that India's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.
Karnataka orders special Covid surveillance measures on arrivals from Mumbai
The state government on Monday issued a fresh circular putting in place special surveillance measures for arrivals from neighbouring Maharashtra, particularly from Mumbai.
