News Live: UK to add Covaxin to list of approved vaccines from November 22

  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 09:00 ist
  • 08:59

    3 arrested in connection with death threat to ex-Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

  • 08:59

    Overall air quality in Haryana's Gurugram in 'very poor' category, according to SAFAR-India

  • 08:58

    Central Pollution Control Board suggests measures like increased frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads& sprinkling of water on roads, ensure all brick kilns remain closed&maximise generation of power from existing natural gas based plants to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR

  • 08:58

    Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and others from the party proceed to Shri Salasar Dham in Rajasthan to pay obeisance to Balaji Maharaj

  • 07:05

    UK to add Covaxin to approved list of Covid-19 vaccines from November 22

    The UK government has said that India's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

  • 07:04

    Karnataka orders special Covid surveillance measures on arrivals from Mumbai

    The state government on Monday issued a fresh circular putting in place special surveillance measures for arrivals from neighbouring Maharashtra, particularly from Mumbai.

