News Live: Encounter breaks out in Shopian, one unidentified terrorist neutralised
updated: Oct 01 2021, 06:52 ist
DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
06:51
Karnataka| Recent heavy rain damaged onion crops in Kalburgi
In past 2 months, we received excessive rain. Kalburgi received 980mm rainfall. We noticed onion rot, onion basal rot symptoms in low lying areas: Zaheer Ahmed, Scientist, Plant Pathology,Krishi Vigyana Kendra (30.09) pic.twitter.com/fhMM6jj2a8
2 arrested in Jammu while transporting 18 kg cannabis in vehicle: Police
The Anti Narcotics Task Force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that it foiled a bid to smuggle cannabis from Kashmir to Punjab with the seizure of 18 kg of the contraband and arrest of two smugglers.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the task force intercepted a Punjab-bound vehicle on the highway here, officials said.
During a search of the vehicle, the team recovered 18 kg of cannabis. (PTI)
06:48
Encounter breaks out in Shopian
An encounter breaks out at the Rakhama area of Shopian. Police & Security Forces are undertaking the operation. One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in the operation. More details awaited.
06:47
AAP leader's son found dead in hotel room in U'khand
Former Aam Aadmi Party state president SS Kaler's son Sikandar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room on Thursday, police said.
Sikandar Kaler, 24, had come here on Wednesday from Nainital on business and checked into a hotel on Rajput Road.
When he did not come out of his room for a long time on Thursday, hotel employees knocked repeatedly at his door and informed the police when they did not get a response from him.
His body was found in the room when police personnel broke open its doors, the police said. (PTI)
