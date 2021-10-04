News Live: Those protesting in guise of farmers won't be allowed to succeed, says UP deputy CM

Japan's Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM (AP)
07:39
Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading (AFP)
07:35
Those protesting in guise of farmers won't be allowed to succeed: Sharma
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said those protesting in the guise of farmers against the Centre’s farm laws won't be allowed to succeed.
Addressing a Kisan Panchayat at Tundla, which was organised by the Bhanu faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Sharma said, "The real farmer is a citizen of the country and is ready to sacrifice his life for the country." (PTI)
07:31
Law & order improved after BJP came to power in UP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that law and order has improved in the state after the formation of the BJP government.
"On the land on which land mafia used to build their castles after snatching it from a poor person in an unethical manner, the government will not hesitate to run bulldozers over it," Adityanath said inaugurating and laying stones of 300 projects worth Rs 524.07 crore. (PTI)
