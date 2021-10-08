News Live: Chiefs of Defence, Naval and Army staffs attend 89th Air Force Day at Hindan airbase
News Live: Chiefs of Defence, Naval and Army staffs attend 89th Air Force Day at Hindan airbase
updated: Oct 08 2021, 09:25 ist
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane attend the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/Go1aLPhukg
President Kovind wishes Indian Air Force on Air Force Day
Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence
US, China must manage 'intense competition', top Biden adviser says
USnational security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday his talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday avoided the acrimony of a meeting in March and that more were needed to avert conflict between the two countries.
The closed-door meeting at an airport hotel in Zurich, which Sullivan said lasted about six hours, was the first face-to-face meeting with Yang since their exchanges in Alaska, potentially marking a less confrontational phase between the superpowers. (Reuters)
A fire broke out at fabric godown in Harkesh Nagar, Okhla Phase 2 in Delhi at around 3.45 am today. No casualty has been reported so far; 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.
Fully vaccinated Indians travelling to UK from Monday need not quarantine
The British Government has finally relented and agreed to exempt travellers inoculated with two doses of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine in India from mandatory quarantine on arrival to the United Kingdom.
Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP
Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation awarded on Air Force Day
This Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation will be awarded to 3 units including the 47 Squadron for operations along Pakistan border, post-Feb 26, 2019, Balakot Air Strikes andin Ladakh sector opposite China since April-May last year for extensive high altitude ops, the Indian Air Force has said.The 116 Helicopter Unit equipped with ALH Rudra armed choppers has been awarded Chief of Air Staff citation for ops at Pakistan border against slow-moving aircraft post-Balakot airstrikes andfor being deployed at forward airbase along northern borders post-Galwan clash.
Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery complex.
"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk told the company's annual meeting, held in the Texas car factory. (Reuters)
France claw back to beat Belgium in five-goal Nations League thriller
World champions France recovered from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling Nations League semi-final on Thursday with a last-minute strike from Theo Hernandez securing a place in Sunday's showpiece match against Spain.
Aryan Khan was invited to cruise ship as 'VVIP guest' to 'add glamour', says his lawyer
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was invited to the Goa-bound cruise ship from where drugs were allegedly seized to "add glamour", and he had no connection with its organisers, his lawyer told a court here on Thursday.
SC to hear matters in physical presence of lawyers on Wednesdays, Thursdays from October 20
In a step towards resumption of physical hearings, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that from October 20, all the matters listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays would be heard in physical presence of lawyers and litigants in courtrooms only.
Cyclone fear grips Odisha after IMD forecast of low pressure in north Andaman Sea
October is a cruel month for Odisha and its people are gripped with the fear of yet another possible cyclone during the period as the IMD Thursday forecast that a low-pressure is likely to brew in north Andaman Sea.
