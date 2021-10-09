News Live: Facebook services restored after second outage in a week, company issues apology to users
News Live: Facebook services restored after second outage in a week, company issues apology to users
updated: Oct 09 2021, 07:34 ist
07:29
Evergrande says six execs have returned funds from advance redemption of products
Six executives of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group have returned funds from early redemptions of the company's investment products, the property group said on Saturday.
Evergrande, in a liquidity crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities as offshore bondholders fear an imminent default, has not spoken publicly about missing recent interest payments to bondholders.
The redemption occurred earlier this year and all funds were returned in full before Friday, the company said in a statement. It said it has imposed punishment and held the six accountable, but gave no details. (Reuters)
07:12
Hard decision of CWG hockey pullout done keeping with Olympics in mind: IOA chief
Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Friday backed Hockey India's decision to pull out of next year's Commonwealth Games to ensure greater focus on the Asiad, saying "hard decisions" have to be taken for bigger goals and it wasn't feasible to even send a second-string team.
Suicide bomber attack on Afghan mosque 'enormous tragedy': US
The US has condemned thesuicidebomber attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 46 people, saying it is an "enormous tragedy" and people of that country deserve better.
"Obviously, any loss is an enormous tragedy, and our heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday. (PTI)
06:54
Facebook apologises for second outage in a week, services back up
Facebook Inc apologised to users for a two-hour disruption to its services on Friday and blamed another faulty configuration change for its second global outage this week.
