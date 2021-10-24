News Live: Burj Khalifa showcases Bathukamma, a floral festival of Telangana
News Live: Burj Khalifa showcases Bathukamma, a floral festival of Telangana
updated: Oct 24 2021, 08:05 ist
06:36
Burj Khalifa showcases Bathukamma, a floral festival of Telangana
Burj Khalifa showcased Bathukamma, a floral festival of Telangana on October 23.
Telangana Jagruthi, led by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, has made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for local people. pic.twitter.com/Fz4f68DVli
3 killed, apple orchards suffer extensive damage as snowfall, rains hit life in Kashmir
Three people were killed while apple orchards suffered extensive damage as parts of Kashmir received snowfall and plains were lashed by heavy rains on Saturday, leading to the early onset of winter-like conditions.
Drugs will become sugar powder if SRK joins BJP, says Bhujbal
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday mocked the BJP over the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the arrested accused, and said "drugs would become sugar powder" if the actor joined the saffron party.
UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station, a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.
