News Live: Mamata asks people to wear mask to prevent spike in Covid cases
updated: Oct 25 2021, 07:14 ist
Burning cargo ship spews toxic gas off Canada's Pacific coast
The Canadian coast guard has evacuated 16 people from a burning container ship that is expelling toxic gas off Canada's Pacific coast, but there is "no safety risk" to those on shore, authorities said Sunday.
Bajrang Dal activists ransack set of 'Ashram-3' web series for 'wrong portrayal', throw ink on Prakash Jha
Bajrang Dal activists allegedly ransacked the set of the third season of web series 'Ashram' and also threw ink on its producer-director Prakash Jha, accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly, police said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks people to wear mask to prevent spike in Covid cases
(PTI)
Unvaccinated can play at Australian Open after quarantine: Leaked WTA email
Unvaccinated athletes will be able to take part in next year's Australian Open after undergoing 14 days of quarantine, the WTA Tour has told its players, according to an e-mail leaked to US media.
'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler passes away
Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk waiter Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, passed away aged 59.
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!