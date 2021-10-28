News Live: Sedition charge against those celebrating Pak victory, says Yogi

Delhi govt launches another campaign for celebrating pollution-free Diwali
TheDelhigovernment on Wednesday launched a campaign to motivate people to embrace tradition and eliminate pollution on Diwali.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched the ''Patake Nahi, Diya Jalao' campaign by lighting diyas (lamps) at his residence and appealed to people not to buy firecrackers this festival.He said the Arvind Kejriwal government will encourage people to celebrate Diwali with diyas through the campaign just like those times when crackers did not exist at all.
“The pollution levels inDelhiare very high around Diwali due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. The use of crackers during the Diwali season becomes very fatal. Especially when it comes to the elderly and the children, it can be very dangerous," he said.
WHO says likely to receive clarifications from Bharat Biotech on Covaxin by weekend
The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it expects to receive clarifications from Bharat Biotech by the end of this week on its Covid-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- and will meet on November 3 for a final risk-benefit assessment for the Emergency Use Listing.
Teacher, 3 students among 6 arrested in UP, Rajasthan for celebrating Pakistan win; more detained in J&K
Six persons, including a private school teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur and three engineering students from Kashmir who were studying in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable messages on social media or raising anti-national slogans after Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 cricket World Cup.
Sedition charge against those celebrating Pak victory: Yogi
Sedition (Law) will be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Petrol, diesel prices continue to burn a hole in common man's pocket
In no respite to consumers, fuel prices were hiked for a second consecutive day on Thursday by approximately 35 paise per litre, touching new highs.
