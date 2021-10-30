News Live: Voting under way for bypolls to 30 Assembly, 3 Parliamentary seats across India

  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 07:58 ist
  • 07:56

    Voting under way for bypolls to 30 Assembly, 3 Parliamentary seats

  • 07:53

  • 07:53

  • 07:33

    Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future: Karnataka HC gives murderer parole

    TheHigh Court of Karnataka cited this famous line from Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde’s1893 play ‘A Woman Of No Importance’ to order the release of a triple murderer on 15-day parole so that he can attend his daughter’s wedding scheduled for November 7 and 8 in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district.

  • 07:32

    Pneumonia vaccine to be rolled out nationwide

    The Union Health Ministry on Friday expanded the use of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the universal immunisation programme for the entire nation with the hope of reducing death among children by 60%.

  • 07:30

    Delhi govt allows cinema halls to reopen with 100% capacity, 200 people allowed in weddings, funerals

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.

