News Live: Voting under way for bypolls to 30 Assembly, 3 Parliamentary seats across India

Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future: Karnataka HC gives murderer parole
TheHigh Court of Karnataka cited this famous line from Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde’s1893 play ‘A Woman Of No Importance’ to order the release of a triple murderer on 15-day parole so that he can attend his daughter’s wedding scheduled for November 7 and 8 in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday expanded the use of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the universal immunisation programme for the entire nation with the hope of reducing death among children by 60%.
Delhi govt allows cinema halls to reopen with 100% capacity, 200 people allowed in weddings, funerals
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.
Voting under way for bypolls to 30 Assembly, 3 Parliamentary seats
Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future: Karnataka HC gives murderer parole
TheHigh Court of Karnataka cited this famous line from Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde’s1893 play ‘A Woman Of No Importance’ to order the release of a triple murderer on 15-day parole so that he can attend his daughter’s wedding scheduled for November 7 and 8 in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district.
Read more
Pneumonia vaccine to be rolled out nationwide
The Union Health Ministry on Friday expanded the use of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the universal immunisation programme for the entire nation with the hope of reducing death among children by 60%.
Read more
Delhi govt allows cinema halls to reopen with 100% capacity, 200 people allowed in weddings, funerals
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.
Read more