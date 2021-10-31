News Live: PM Modi addresses 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' at Statue of Unity through recorded video message
News Live: PM Modi addresses 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' at Statue of Unity through recorded video message
updated: Oct 31 2021, 10:06 ist
10:06
Strong foundation of democracy that developed in the society and traditions of India, prospered the sense of 'Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat'. But we must also remember that all the passengers sitting in a boat have to take care of the boat. We can go ahead only if we stay united: PM
(ANI)
10:06
India isn't just a geographical unit. It's a nation that's full of the standards of ideals, resolutions, civilisation, culture. The land where we 135 crore Indians live, is an integral part of our soul, our dreams, our aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
09:56
India reports 12,830 new Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths
With 12,830 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 34,273,300, while the active cases dropped to 1,59,272, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
Kevadia is not just the name of a place, it has become a shrine - a shrine of national unity, of patriotism. This sky-high statue of #SardarPatel is giving a message to the world that India's future is bright, that nobody can damage the unity & integrity of India: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/KGSOaFpfoL
India ready to produce 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by 2022 end: PM Modi at G20
India will produce five billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the next year, not only for its own citizens, but for the people around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the leaders of the other G20 nations on Saturday.
Ashish Das, former BJP leader from Tripura who had recently left BJP, will join TMC today in the presence of party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura.
(ANI)
Today the nation is paying tribute to Sardar Patel who gave his life for 'Ek Bharat, shreshth Bharat'. Sardar Patel lives not only in history but also in the hearts of all Indians: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi addresses 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' at Statue of Unity through recorded video message
BJP pushes brand Modi in UP, Uttarakhand amid anti incumbency against state governments
Amidrealisation that local leadership faces stronganti-incumbencyin poll-boundstatesUttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,BJPhas gone for a big'brandModi'pushmonths ahead of the assembly elections.
Representation of women in democratic set up focus area of BJD govt: Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaikSaturday said representation of women in democratic institutions is a significant area of focus for his government.
He said women must have presence at all levels of decision making - from the grassroots to the assembly and Parliament.
(PTI)