News Live: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic advances to US Open second round
updated: Sep 01 2021, 07:20 ist
07:18
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic advances to US Open second round
World number one Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round of the US Open on Tuesday in his quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam and men's record 21st major title.
The 34-year-old Serbian star dominated most of the way in beating 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1 after two hours and 15 minutes in the night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Djokovic will face 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.
(AFP)
06:49
Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali ...during next 2 hours: Indian Meteorological Department
(ANI)
06:48
MP man, missing for 23 years, returns to India from Pakistan
A 57-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who went missing from his native place in Sagar district 23 years ago and was later jailed in Pakistan after inadvertently crossing into the neighbouring country, has returned to India, a police official said on Tuesday.
Thousands displaced as wildfire threatens California's Lake Tahoe resort area
Firefighters battled to protect homes on the fringe of tinder-dry forests near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday as a wildfire chased thousands of residents and tourists from the popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range.
Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy Afghanistan exit
President Joe Biden on Tuesday rejected criticism of his decision to stick to a deadline to pull out of Afghanistan this week, a move that left 100 to 200 Americans in the country along with thousands of US-aligned Afghan citizens.
