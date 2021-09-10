News Live: Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught
News Live: Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught
updated: Sep 10 2021, 07:59 ist
07:54
US President Joe Biden speaks with Chinese counterpart Xi
US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of US’s ongoing effort to responsibly manage competition between US and China, White House said in a statement.
During the conversation, President Biden underscored US’s enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific andthe world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.
07:48
India and Australia will hold ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue in New Delhi today.
07:44
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to file nomination for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election today.
In U-turn, BBMP to allow 5-day public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthti
The backlash from pro-Hindugroups over stringent rules for the public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has forced the BBMP to withdraw its version of guidelines for the festival and stick to the state government’s rules.
India and Australia will hold ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue in New Delhi today.
US batsman Jaskaran Malhotra joins elite group with six sixes in over
United States batsman Jaskaran Malhotra on Thursday joined an elite group of players to hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket, becoming the 10th man to achieve the feat.
Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record
Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice to break Pele's record and become the leading international goalscorer in the history of South American football on Thursday.
