News Live: 44 candidates score 100 percentile, 18 share top rank in JEE-Mains

Cong to prepare plan for nationwide agitations to take on BJP govt ahead of LS polls
The Congress will prepare a plan for nationwide agitations to take on the BJP government ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections and highlight issues of price rise and unemployment among others, sources said on Tuesday.
A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year while 18 candidates have shared the top rank, Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said on Tuesday midnight.
Apple unveils iPhone 13, 13 Pro series with upgraded camera; India price, availability details
As anticipated, Apple on Tuesday (September 14) took the wraps off the new-generation iPhone 13 and 13 Pro series during the virtual event in Cupertino, US.
JEE-Main result: 44 candidates score 100 percentile, 18 share top rank
