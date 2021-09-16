News Live: IMD issues orange alert in Delhi; moderate rains expected

Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news from India and across the world here!
08:27
IMD issues orange alert in Delhi
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alert in Delhi. Moderate rain expected in the National Capital with heavy rain and strong winds predicted at isolated places.
(ANI)
07:28
China's President Xi to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting by video
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries via video on Sept. 17, according to the official Xinhua, citing the Chinese foreign ministry.
According to the report, leaders of the key regional security bloc will discuss Afghanistan, a neighbouring country of the SCO's largely Central Asian members in which the Taliban took power a month ago.
The summit is to be held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. Afghanistan itself is an observer at the SCO and Iran, another observer, has been seeking entry.
The SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radical Islam and other security concerns inChina, Russia and four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.
07:26
UK, US, Australia launch new alliance to counter China
The US, Britain and Australia have announced a new trilateral security alliance for the Indo-Pacific to protect their shared interests and allow for greater sharing of defence capabilities, including help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, amid China’s growing influence over the strategically vital region.
