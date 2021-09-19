News Live: Punjab Congress MLAs authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick Amarinder Singh's successor as CM
News Live: Punjab Congress MLAs authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick Amarinder Singh's successor as CM
updated: Sep 19 2021, 08:06 ist
08:04
Pro-Putin party heads for Russian election win after Navalny clampdown
Russians vote on Sunday in the final stretch of a three-day parliamentary election that the ruling party is expected to win after a sweeping crackdown that crushed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's movement and barred opponents from the ballot.
The expected win by the ruling United Russia party will be used by the Kremlin as proof of support for President Vladimir Putin despite malaise over years of faltering living standards.
The party that backs Russia's 68-year-old leader faces a ratings slump, state pollsters say, but remains more popular than its closest rivals on the ballot, the Communist Party and nationalist LDPR party, which often back the Kremlin. (Reuters)
06:58
In edgy Washington, police outnumber January 6 protesters
In a city still on edge after the January 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn't.
Negating Rama and Krishna is nature of people of one party: UP CM
Negating Rama and Krishna and fleeing to Italy in times of calamity are the nature of the people of a particular party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
SpaceX capsule with first all-civilian crew safely splashes down in Atlantic
SpaceX capsule on Sunday safely splashed down in Atlantic off Florida in the US with first all-civilian crew ever launched to orbit, according to a statement by the mission.
Punjab Congress MLAs authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick Amarinder Singh's successor as CM
Punjab Congress MLAs Saturday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader who will succeed Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state.
