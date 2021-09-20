News Live: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM today

  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 06:52 ist
  • 06:51

    No one becomes great by dressing scantily: UP Assembly Speaker

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit Sunday said if one could become great just by dressing scantily, then Bollywood actor "Rakhi Sawant would have become greater than Mahatma Gandhi", drawing flak from social media users.

  • 06:50

    Bannerghatta loses young giraffe in freak accident

    The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Sunday lost a young male giraffe in a freak accident after its neck got stuck inside the kraal. Three-and-a-half-year-old 'Yadunandhan' died of asphyxiation, officials said.

  • 06:49

    Channi's journey to becoming Punjab's first Dalit CM

    From being elected president to a municipal council to being handpicked as first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi has seen a meteoric rise in the last two decades.

  • 06:48

    Channi to take oath as Punjab CM on Monday

    Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on Monday.

    Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday, met the governor in the evening and said, "The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am on Monday.”

