News Live: Canada extends India flight ban

06:59
Top banks cut rates, may boost home sales: Experts
Several banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and HDFC are offering loans at record low interest rates to cash in on the spending rush ahead of the festive season.
Lithuania asks citizens to throw away Chinese phones
Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities.
Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India
Canada is extending restrictions on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until Sept. 26, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
