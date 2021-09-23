News Live: US rules out adding India to AUKUS alliance

PM arrives in US to attend Quad summit, address UNGA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Airbus to test shape-shifting 'extra performance wing'
Airbus said on Wednesday it would research an "extra performance wing" capable of changing shape during flight in an effort to secure greater efficiencies and reduce emissions.
Ashrith Aspire residents recount fire with horror, helplessness
Confusion, intermingled with horror. This was how residents of the Ashrith Aspire apartment complex in South Bengaluru, described their emotions after a fire gutted a flat, claiming two lives.
US rules out adding India to AUKUS security alliance
The United States has ruled out adding India or Japan to the recently created security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific, popular as AUKUS.
