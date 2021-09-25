News Live: Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers exam to be held on Sept 26

  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 10:34 ist
    India reports 29,616 Covid-19 cases, 290 deaths

    India reported 29,616 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,28,76,319, while active cases declined to 3,01,442 according to Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

    6 suspected terrorists killed in encounter with Pakistani security forces

    Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou freed in Canada after deal with US prosecutors

    Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' education

