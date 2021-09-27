News Live: Man tries to give wife as human sacrifice for hidden treasure
News Live: Man tries to give wife as human sacrifice for hidden treasure
updated: Sep 27 2021, 06:28 ist
06:23
Man tries to give wife as human sacrifice for hidden treasure; held along with tantrik
Police have arrested a female tantrik and a man at Jafrabad tehsil in Maharashtra's Jalna district for allegedly trying to kill his wife for human sacrifice under the belief that it would get him some hidden treasure, an official said on Sunday.
Police have also arrested one more person in connection with the incident that occurred in Mauje Dongaon village earlier this week, he said. The trio was arrested after the man's wife lodged a complaint against him.
The accused have been identified as Santosh Pimple (40), Jeevan Pimple, both residents Dongaon, while the woman tantrik hails from Deualgaon Raja tehsil in Buldhana district of the state. Santosh had a habit of drinking.
(PTI)
06:22
British PM to consider using army to supply fuel stations
The British army could be called on to deliver fuel to petrol stations running dry across the country under an emergency plan expected to be considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday,The Guardianreported on Sunday.
Cyclone Gulab makes landfall in AP; Odisha experiences light rain
Odisha on Sunday experienced light to moderate rainfall as cyclone Gulab made landfall at a place in Andhra Pradesh, about 95 kilometres from Gopalpur in the state where a large number of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.
The wind speed of the cyclone is much less in Odisha compared to that in the neighbouring state during landfall.
PM Modi visits new parliament building construction site, inspects work
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the construction site of the new parliament building, which is expected to be completed in the second half of the next year.
