News Live: Attempts were made to defame earlier Kumbh Melas, says Yogi

updated: Sep 28 2021, 06:40 ist
Attempts were made to defame earlier Kumbh Melas: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attempted to draw a comparison between the previous Kumbh Melas held in the state that were "defamed" and the one held in Allahabad two years ago.
"The heritage of Kumbh spanning over thousands of years may have been linked to faith in the country. But what was the point of view of the world? If you see the write-up of the West towards the Kumbh before 2019, it was in the form of chaos ('bhagdarh'), disorder ('avyavasthaa'), dirt ('gandagi') and anarchy ('arajaktaa'). Instead of mutual co-ordination, there were mutual differences. Attempts were made to defame it," the Chief Minister said while addressing a programme here on World Tourism Day.
Rains lash several parts of Telangana; IMD issues red alert to 14 districts
Rains pounded several parts of Telangana on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the State over the next 48 hours.
Biden receives Covid booster, urges more Americans to get first shot
President Joe Biden may have gotten ahead of the government’s scientists in announcing prematurely that virtually all Americans would begin getting coronavirus booster shots this fall, but he made a show of getting his own. The president spoke briefly before he received a Pfizer-BioNTech booster Monday afternoon.
ICMR experts favour phased reopening of schools with multi-layered Covid mitigation steps
Schools need to be reopened in a phased manner, starting with primary sections with proper implementation of multi-layered Covid-19 mitigation measures, according to experts at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
(PTI)
