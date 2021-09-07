News Live: Djokovic into US Open last 8, three wins from Grand Slam
updated: Sep 07 2021, 08:09 ist
08:08
Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree Monday that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.
The decree goes into effect immediately but must be ratified by Congress in order to become law. It aims to combat "the arbitrary and unjust deletion of accounts, profiles and content by providers," the federal communications secretariat said.
08:07
Djokovic into US Open last 8, three wins from Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic struggled but advanced within three matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday by outlasting American Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.
World number one Djokovic rallied past 99th-ranked Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarter-final encounter with Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of July's Wimbledon final.
The 34-year-old Serbian star would become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to sweep all four major titles in the same year by capturing his fourth career US Open crown.
06:22
Karnataka | Ganesha idol makers from Shivamogga say delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will affect business
"If govt released the SOPs early we would have prepared more idols. We've been facing financial problems for the last 2yrs," said idol maker Ganesh (06.09) pic.twitter.com/LjVmB2KeJH
Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh confirmed 27 cases of Dengue in the city, of which 16 are from Gwalior. "We're taking all measures to contain the spread of disease," he said. (ANI)
06:20
Pliskova advances to US Open quarters, her fourth
Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova mounted a strong defensive effort to send Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova packing 7-5 6-4 in the fourth round of the USOpen on Monday, keeping on track her bid for a maiden major title.
The Wimbledon runner-up fired off seven forehand winners and converted on break point in the final game in the first set, before fending off six of Pavlyuchenkova's seven break point opportunities in the second set inside the Grandstand. (Reuters)
