News Live: A fire at a jail in Indonesia's Banten province kills 40 people

  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 07:46 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world, here.
  • 07:46

    A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck Mexico, the National Seismological Service says, shaking buildings in the capital

  • 07:38

    A fire at a jail in Indonesia's Banten province has killed 40 people (Reuters)

  • 07:35

    German government admits its police used Pegasus spyware

    The German government admitted Tuesday that its federal police service used controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus, parliamentary sources told AFP, drawing immediate criticism from rights groups.

    Read more

  • 07:34

    Taliban supreme leader tells new govt to uphold sharia law in first message since takeover

    The Taliban's secretive supreme leader on Tuesday told the newly appointed government to uphold sharia law, in his first message since the hardline movement swept to power.

    Readmore

  • 07:31

    Muslims can never become majority in India as their fertility rate decreasing: Digvijaya Singh

    Claiming the fertility rate of Muslims is falling in India, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the population of Muslims can never increase in a manner that they will become a majority community outnumbering Hindus.

    Read more

  • 07:28

    Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!