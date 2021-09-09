News Live: Canadian man gets over 11 years in US jail for global cybercrime

Canadian man gets over 11 years in US jail for global cybercrime
A Canadian man was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison on Wednesday for conspiring to launder tens of millions of dollars stolen in various wire and bank fraud schemes, including a massive online banking theft by North Korean cyber criminals and a bank headquartered in India.
Ghaleb Alaumary, 36, of Mississauga, Ontario, who is a dual Canadian and US citizen, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering in two cases, one of which was filed in Los Angeles. (PTI)
Progress made on resumption of India-EU FTA negotiations, formal talks to start this month: EAM
Progress has been made on the resumption of the India-EU free trade agreement negotiations and the formal talks would start this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
Addressing the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy, Jaishankar stressed that the strategic convergence between India and the EU is reflected in their positions on key regional and global issues, including on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.
Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), mostly active in Assam's Dima Hasao district, has declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months, the group has informed through a press release. The release, which was made available to media on Wednesday but signed a day earlier, said the outfit has decided on the unilateral ceasefire as a "goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call of peace" by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
