News Live: WHO names Covid-19 variants first found in India 'Kappa' and 'Delta'
updated: Jun 01 2021, 08:46 ist
WHO has named Covid-19 variants first found in India 'Kappa' and 'Delta'. Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday said he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
08:42
WHO names Covid-19 variants first found in India 'Kappa' and 'Delta'
The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the Covid-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Monday as it named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets.
MVA extends EWS quota to Marathas following Supreme Court setback
The Maharashtra government on Monday extended benefits under the the economically weaker section (EWS) quota to the Maratha community, days after the Supreme Court scrapped a separate reservation in jobs and education for the dominant social group.
Over 10 million Indians have lost their jobs because of the second wave of Covid-19, and around 97 per cent of households' incomes have declined since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) chief executive Mahesh Vyas said on Monday.
Mahesh Jethmalani nominated to Rajya Sabha
Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday said he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha.
Covid-19 second wave rendered 1 crore Indians jobless; 97% households' incomes declined: CMIE
Bank frauds on the rise under Modi government, says Congress
The Congress on Monday alleged that banking frauds have risen under the Modi government and accused it of allowing the fraudsters to either continue functioning in the country or leave.
