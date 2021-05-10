News Live: Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan shifted to private hospital
News Live: Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan shifted to private hospital
updated: May 10 2021, 07:47 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
07:47
Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 91.53 per litre and Rs 82.06 per litre respectively today.
Petrol and diesel prices per litre - Rs 97.86 & Rs 89.17 in Mumbai, Rs 93.38 & Rs 86.96 in Chennai and Rs 91.66 & Rs 84.90 in Kolkata.
07:25
China probed weaponising coronaviruses in 2015: Reports
Chinese scientists allegedly investigated weaponising coronaviruses five years before the Covid-19 pandemic and may have predicted a World War III fought with biological weapons, according to media reports referring to documents obtained by the US State Department.
Taliban declare three-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid holiday
The Taliban on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire across Afghanistan to mark this week's Eid al-Fitr holiday, just two days after being blamed for killing more than 50 people — mostly young girls — in a bomb attack outside a school in the capital.
Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 91.53 per litre and Rs 82.06 per litre respectively today.
Petrol and diesel prices per litre - Rs 97.86 & Rs 89.17 in Mumbai, Rs 93.38 & Rs 86.96 in Chennai and Rs 91.66 & Rs 84.90 in Kolkata.
China probed weaponising coronaviruses in 2015: Reports
Chinese scientists allegedly investigated weaponising coronaviruses five years before the Covid-19 pandemic and may have predicted a World War III fought with biological weapons, according to media reports referring to documents obtained by the US State Department.
Read more here
Covid-positive Azam Khan, son shifted from Sitapur jail to private hospital in Lucknow
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan have been shifted from the Sitapur jail to a private hospital in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said on Sunday.
Read More
Taliban declare three-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid holiday
The Taliban on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire across Afghanistan to mark this week's Eid al-Fitr holiday, just two days after being blamed for killing more than 50 people — mostly young girls — in a bomb attack outside a school in the capital.
Read More
Now, you can fund SpaceX's 2022 lunar mission with dogecoin
SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year, with Elon Musk's commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.
Read More