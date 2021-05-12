News Live: Hamas fires over 200 rockets in response to Israel shellings
News Live: Hamas fires over 200 rockets in response to Israel shellings
updated: May 12 2021, 07:15 ist
Oxygen shortage kills 26 in Goa hospital in four hours
Oxygen shortage led to 26 deaths in four hours at the Goa Medical College, the state's top government hospital, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has now sought a probe into the deaths by the Bombay High Court bench in Panaji. "I request the High Court to check if there is mismanagement or shortage and bring out a white paper using experts... High Court should take over Covid management of GMC," Rane told reporters.
'Job of government not like terrorist', says Delhi Court in oxygen concentrator hoarding case
"Job of the government is not like a terrorist" and "just to hide your failure, you are after people,” said an anguished Delhi Court on Tuesday while expressing strong displeasure that the government is yet to regulate the prices of the medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over 200 rockets fired at Israel in response to Gaza strikes: Hamas
Palestinian militant group Hamas said Wednesday it had fired more than 200 rockets intoIsraelin retaliation for strikes on a tower block in Gaza.
The armed branch of Hamas said in a statement that it was "in the process of firing 110 rockets towards the city of Tel Aviv", and 100 rockets towards the southern town of Beersheva, "as reprisal for the restarting of strikes against civilian homes". (AFP)
