News Live: I bow to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, PM Modi says on birth anniversary
updated: Apr 14 2021, 09:56 ist
09:55
China-India border tensions 'remain high' despite de-escalation: US intel report
China-India border tensions "remain high" despite some force pullbacks this year, the US intelligence community has told Congress, asserting that Beijing seeks to use coordinated, whole-of-government tools to demonstrate its growing strength and compel regional neighbours to acquiesce to its preferences, including its claims over disputed territory.
PM Modi pays tributes to B R Ambedkar on birth anniversary
Paying tributeto B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation.
England paceman Archer cleared to train again after hand surgery
England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to resume light training following surgery for a freak hand injury with no timeline for his return to competitive action, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
Covid-19 curbs to shave $1.25 billion a week off India's economy; 140 bps from Q1 GDP: Report
Amid surging pandemic cases forcing many states to curb mobility and businesses, a report has said these localised lockdowns in key economic hubs can cost the economy an average of $1.25 billion each week and may shave off 140 bps from the Q1 nominal GDP.
Baisakhi's snan is considered to be biggest of all 4 shahi snan & 11 snan of #Kumbh combined. Compared to 1.60 cr people who arrived here in 2010, as captured by satellite image, around 6 lakh people arrived this year for Baisakhi snan: Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal #Uttarakhandpic.twitter.com/ryr0Krjy4m
SRH look for campaign reset against upbeat RCB | IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis
David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad will be trying to get their first win of IPL 2021 when they take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here's our analysis.
India reports new daily high of 18.84 lakh Covid-19 cases, deaths cross 1000-mark for first time in 2021
India on Wednesday logged record1,84,372 new Covid-19casestaking the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, according to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.
DMK chief M K Stalin pays tribute to Ambedkar on birth anniversary
Sadhus participate in the third 'shahi snan' during the Kumbh Mela
6 lakh people arrived at Haridwar for Kumbh Mela
Covid-19 surges fuel fears 100 days before Tokyo Olympics
The Olympic flame is on its way across Japan and athletes around the world are ramping up training, but 100 days before Tokyo 2020 opens, organisers still face monumental challenges.
Tokyo stocks open lower weighed by virus worries
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with lingering worries over a rise in virus infections in Japan.
Good morning readers and happy Ambedkar Jayanti! Welcome to our live coverage of breaking news in India and across the world!