News Live: Centre approves PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights with budgetary outlay of over Rs 6,000 crore
News Live: Centre approves PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights with budgetary outlay of over Rs 6,000 crore
updated: Apr 17 2021, 08:38 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
08:35
Centre approves PLI scheme for white goods, lays budget of Rs 6,238 crore
The Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) to be implemented over FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (ANI)
08:26
Deeply shocked by shooting at Fedex facility in India, victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community: Jaishankar
Deeply shocked by shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate General in Chicago in touch with Mayor & local authorities in Indianapolis as well as community leaders. Will render all possible assistance: EAM (ANI)
08:25
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh passes away
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who suffered a cardiac arrest due to 100 per cent blockage in a heart vessel, passed away on Saturday, according to multiple media reports.
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi castes her vote
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi casting her vote at polling station in the premises of Government Higher Kannada School at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday.
08:17
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi, daughters wait to caste their vote
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi and daughters Shradha and Spoorti waiting to cast their votes at polling station in the premises of Government Higher Kannada Primary School at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday.
08:14
Tirupati bypoll on Saturday: BJP sets focus on YSRCP candidate's religion, reservation category
In the celebrated Hindu pilgrimage centre, the BJP has set the focus of the Tirupati bypoll on the religion and the reservation category of YSRCP candidate Maddela Gurumurthy.
Centre approves PLI scheme for white goods, lays budget of Rs 6,238 crore
The Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) to be implemented over FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (ANI)
Deeply shocked by shooting at Fedex facility in India, victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community: Jaishankar
Deeply shocked by shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate General in Chicago in touch with Mayor & local authorities in Indianapolis as well as community leaders. Will render all possible assistance: EAM (ANI)
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh passes away
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who suffered a cardiac arrest due to 100 per cent blockage in a heart vessel, passed away on Saturday, according to multiple media reports.
Read More
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi castes her vote
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi casting her vote at polling station in the premises of Government Higher Kannada School at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday.
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi, daughters wait to caste their vote
BJP candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi and daughters Shradha and Spoorti waiting to cast their votes at polling station in the premises of Government Higher Kannada Primary School at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday.
Tirupati bypoll on Saturday: BJP sets focus on YSRCP candidate's religion, reservation category
In the celebrated Hindu pilgrimage centre, the BJP has set the focus of the Tirupati bypoll on the religion and the reservation category of YSRCP candidate Maddela Gurumurthy.
Read More
Rajasthan bypolls to three assembly seats under way
The three assembly seats for which the bypolls are being held are Sahara in Bhilwara district, Sujangarh in Churu district and Rajsamand.
Read More
Karnataka: Bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat, two Assembly segments under way
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka are under way, where over 22.68 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes.
Read More