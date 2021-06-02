News Live: ICC contemplates moving T20 World Cup from India to UAE

The sporting over the past few days has been taken by storm, after several incidents such as Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from Roland Garros tournament, Copa American being moved to Brazil at short notice and IPL being moved to the UAE for the rest of the season. Now, ICC is contemplating moving the T20 World Cup to the UAE too. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Monsoon coverage of Karnataka may be delayed
The southwest monsoon is likely to cover entire Karnataka only by the third week of June instead of thenormal date of June 10, said weather experts, who attributed the delay toweak monsoon conditions that are expected to slow the progression of rain-bearing winds.
Amazon backs marijuana legalisation, drops weed testing for some jobs
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it supports a proposed US legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level, and would drop weed-testing requirements for some recruitments.
The e-commerce company's public policy team will be actively supporting The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021 (MORE Act), which seeks to legalize marijuana at the federal level, its consumer boss Dave Clark said.
ICC contemplates moving 2021 T20 World Cup from India to UAE
This year's men's T20 World Cup could be moved from India to the United Arab Emirates, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.
Study finds under-reporting of Covid-19 cases, deaths in Karnataka
Research by scientists at the University of Michigan and Karnataka suggests that there is under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Karnataka and across India.
Centre plans to augment paediatric Covid-19 facilities
The Union government on Tuesday said it planned to augment the paediatric Covid facilities by 2-3 times in order to prepare for the future even though only 2-3% Covid-19 affected children may need hospital care.
CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board examinations cancelled due to Covid-19
The CBSE and CISCE Class 12 examinations have been cancelled owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, ending weeks of uncertainty that had students and parents on the edge.
