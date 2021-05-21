News Live: IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Punjab
News Live: IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Punjab
updated: May 21 2021, 07:17 ist
Israel, Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire ending 11 days of bloodshed, intense fighting
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.
okyo stocks opened higher on Friday extending rallies on Wall Street, which shrugged off three days of slides as markets grapple with the risk of increasing inflation and shifting monetary policy.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.54 percent or 152.57 points to 28,250.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.21 percent or 4.02 points at 1,899.94.
An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed near Punjab's Moga late last night, reports ANI quoting IAF officials.
An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late last night. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/7mNc5joJy8
Blinken plans trip to Middle East after Israel-Hamas truce
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in a phone call on Thursday that he plans to travel to the Middle East in the coming days to meet with his Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts, the State Department said.
