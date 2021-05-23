News Live: BSF return 2 Pakistanis after they inadvertently crossed border

2 Pak nationals crossed international boundary y'day & were apprehended by BSF troops. Upon questioning, it was revealed that they'd crossed over inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered. They were handed over to Pak Rangers on humanitarian grounds: BSF Punjab Frontier pic.twitter.com/bORzAF0T3k
C T Ravi feels Congress is making an organised attempt to malign Modi
Accusing the Congress of an “organised attempt to malign” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Saturday claimed that several recent instances were proof that the alleged toolkit was not fake.
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Masked Hamas fighters brandishing assault rifles paraded in Gaza City and the group's top leader made his first public appearance on Saturday, in a defiant show of victory after the militants' 11-day war with Israel.
Did the US plan to nuke China over Taiwan in 1958? Documents say so
US military planners pushed for nuclear strikes on mainland China in 1958 to protect Taiwan from an invasion by Communist forces, classified documents posted online by Daniel Ellsberg of "Pentagon Papers" fame show.
Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm on May 26; may hit WB, Odisha, Bangladesh: IMD
Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, the Regional Meteorological Department said on Saturday. It also said that the potential cyclonic storm will move towards West Bengal, northern parts of Odisha and coastal Bangladesh. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.
Toll rises to 20 as freak weather hits ultra-marathon in China
