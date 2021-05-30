News Live: Shameful that Mamata made PM wait for 30 minutes, says Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over delaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aerial survey of Cyclone Yaas aftermath in the state on May 28. Meanwhile, in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conceded at a conclave of experts organized by the IIMB Alumni Association that the second Covid-19 wave caught India by surprise. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Shameful that CM Mamata made PM wait for 30 minutes: Suvendu Adhikari
Texas legislators advanced a bill attacking the right to vote, an assault on democracy, says Kamala Harris.
Covid-19 second wave caught us by surprise, India was not ready: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
While acknowledging that the second wave had caught India by surprise, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and experts on Saturday said India must recover and rehabilitate in the wake of the surgein Covid-19 cases.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa willing to end Covid-19 lockdown, but conditions apply
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he was willing to end the lockdown in the state onJune 7, but said the decision would depend on the Covid-19 situation at the time and “public cooperation”.
A team of scientists conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga in Chamoli district
Uttarakhand: A team of scientists conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga in Chamoli district on Saturday, on the information by villagers that there were cracks in the glaciers. The team will submit its report to the government. (ANI)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marries fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony, according to media reports: Reuters.
Can touch PM Modi's feet for Bengal's welfare; BJP-led Centre pursuing vendetta politics: Mamata
The transfer order of the West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay became a fresh bone of contention between the Centre and the state Government as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi Government of resorting to “vendetta politics”’ and urged to withdraw the transfer order. The development comes a day after the Centre asked him to join the DoPT office in Delhi on May 31.
