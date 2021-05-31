News Live: Koregaon-Bhima accused Stan Swamy tests positive for Covid-19

Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Koregaon-Bhima case tested positive for Covid-19, he has shifted to a hospital where he is on oxygen support. On the sports front, Mary Kom, Lalbuatsaihi signed off with silver medals at the Asian Boxing Championships. Meanwhile, Japan's Naomi Osaka was fined for her media boycott and Copa America in Argentina stands suspended due to Covid-19. Stay tuned for updates.