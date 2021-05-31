News Live: Koregaon-Bhima accused Stan Swamy tests positive for Covid-19

Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Koregaon-Bhima case tested positive for Covid-19, he has shifted to a hospital where he is on oxygen support. On the sports front, Mary Kom, Lalbuatsaihi signed off with silver medals at the Asian Boxing Championships. Meanwhile, Japan's Naomi Osaka was fined for her media boycott and Copa America in Argentina stands suspended due to Covid-19. Stay tuned for updates.
Father Stan Swamy accused in Koregaon-Bhima case tests positive for Covid-19
He has been shifted to a hospital and is on oxygen support.
Ethnic groups from New England pledge to donate $1 million toward's India's Covid-19 fight
A coalition of various Asian-American groups, including Indian and Chinese, on Sunday announced to have pledged $1 million towards Covid-19 assistance in India.
CONMEBOL suspends Copa America in Argentina
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday it would no longer host the Copa America in Argentina, throwing the future of the troubled tournament into doubt just 13 days before it was due to kick off.
Centre offers loan guarantee for hospital oxygen plants
The Centre on Sunday announced a 100% guarantee cover for loans up to Rs 2 crore to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and medical colleges for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants.
SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of class 12 exams on May 31
The Supremeon May 31 will consider a plea to cancel Class XII examinations of CBSE and ICSE due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the issue was under consideration of the government and some resolution might come by then.
Naomi Osaka fined for media boycott, could face French Open expulsion
Japan's Naomi Osaka could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday.
