News Live: J P Nadda to visit West Bengal to review post-poll violence
updated: May 04 2021, 07:31 ist
07:31
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with Covid-19 patients and decided to grant an extension to retiring doctors up to December, officials informed. (ANI)
07:23
Former J&K Governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi yesterday.
Cricket bookie, 2 others have accused former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of extortion. They havefiled separate complaints against him with Maharashtra DGP, PTI reported.
BJP president J P Nadda will be on two-day trip to West Bengal in view of post-poll violence that broke out in the state.