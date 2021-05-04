News Live: J P Nadda to visit West Bengal to review post-poll violence

  • updated: May 04 2021, 07:31 ist
  • 07:31

    J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with Covid-19 patients and decided to grant an extension to retiring doctors up to December, officials informed. (ANI)

  • 07:23

  • 06:49

    Cricket bookie, 2 others have accused former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of extortion. They havefiled separate complaints against him with Maharashtra DGP, PTI reported.

  • 06:48

    BJP president J P Nadda will be on two-day trip to West Bengal in view of post-poll violence that broke out in the state.