News Live: 3 terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian, South Kashmir

The ITBP has said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a tiffin on a roadside in Malnar area was found by troops of 41st Battalion ITBP, Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh yesterday. The ITBP bomb detection and disposal team neutralized it on spot.
Himachal Pradesh | Nursing students met Chief Minister in Shimla demanding to fulfill their pending demand of stipend
Security forces in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian
An encounter was reported between terrorists and security forces at Kanigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir. Fournewly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit are trapped in Kanigam. Police and security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender,JK Police told ANI.
Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift Covid-19 hospital
Noida Authority will set up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8.
Bengaluru: Covaxin doses exhausted, Covishield stocks running out
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officially exhausted its stocks of Covaxin on Tuesday with those over 45 years struggling to get a second dose in the state for the past few days.
