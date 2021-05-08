News Live: Biden believes proposed meeting with Putin 'good step forward' in US-Russia ties

  • updated: May 08 2021, 07:01 ist
  • 06:59

    Sonowal, Sarma to meet BJP top brass today on Assam government formation

    Amid a power tussle in Assam, the only state BJP won in this round of assembly polls, the central leadership of the saffron party on Friday called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to New Delhi.

  • 06:57