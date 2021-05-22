News Live: Nepal President dissolves House of Representatives; new elections announced
News Live: Nepal President dissolves House of Representatives; new elections announced
updated: May 22 2021, 06:53 ist
06:52
US and South Korea agree to increase auto chip supplies says a joint statement by Biden and Moon Jae-In
06:33
No shift in commitment to security of Israel: Biden
US President Joe Biden has said that there is no shift in the commitment of his administration towards the security of Israel but insisted a two-state solution that includes a state for Palestinians remains the only answer to that conflict.
Biden’s comment comes a day a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas negotiated by Egypt following a 11-day war that caused a lot of casualties and infrastructure damage in Gaza.
06:07
Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about North Korea
President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.
OPINION | Indian prisoners of war in Pakistan: Bring back our soldiers
In 2003, I was detailed to attend a course at Lucknow. Called the Medical Officers Junior Command Course, it was a refresher course for doctors of the Armed Forces. I remember, there were a few classes on the geopolitics of the region and, in particular, the unreliable behaviour of our western neighbour.
Nepal President Bhandari has dissolved House of Representatives, and announced new dates for mid-term elections — November 19 and 12.
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolves House of Representatives, and announces new dates for mid-term elections – 12th and 19th November. The President has denied claims by both Sher Bahadur Deuba & KP Sharma Oli for prime ministership: Office of President
OPINION | Indian prisoners of war in Pakistan: Bring back our soldiers
In 2003, I was detailed to attend a course at Lucknow. Called the Medical Officers Junior Command Course, it was a refresher course for doctors of the Armed Forces. I remember, there were a few classes on the geopolitics of the region and, in particular, the unreliable behaviour of our western neighbour.
Nepal President Bhandari has dissolved House of Representatives, and announced new dates for mid-term elections — November 19 and 12.
Strong earthquakes including a 7.4-magnitude quake rattle two regions of China
A series of strong earthquakes rattled northwest and southwest China, leaving at least two people dead, local officials and seismologists said early Saturday.
Air India server hacked, details of 45 lakh passengers leaked
Personal data of around 45 lakh passengers were hacked in a major cyberattack on Air India's data processor of passenger service system, handled by technology provider SITA.
