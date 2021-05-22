News Live: Nepal President dissolves House of Representatives; new elections announced

  • updated: May 22 2021, 06:53 ist
  • 06:52

    US and South Korea agree to increase auto chip supplies says a joint statement by Biden and Moon Jae-In

  • 06:33

    No shift in commitment to security of Israel: Biden

    US President Joe Biden has said that there is no shift in the commitment of his administration towards the security of Israel but insisted a two-state solution that includes a state for Palestinians remains the only answer to that conflict.

    Biden’s comment comes a day a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas negotiated by Egypt following a 11-day war that caused a lot of casualties and infrastructure damage in Gaza.

  • 06:07

    Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about North Korea

    President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

  • 05:57

    OPINION | Indian prisoners of war in Pakistan: Bring back our soldiers

    In 2003, I was detailed to attend a course at Lucknow. Called the Medical Officers Junior Command Course, it was a refresher course for doctors of the Armed Forces. I remember, there were a few classes on the geopolitics of the region and, in particular, the unreliable behaviour of our western neighbour.

  • 05:56

    Nepal President Bhandari has dissolved House of Representatives, and announced new dates for mid-term elections — November 19 and 12.

  • 05:55

    Strong earthquakes including a 7.4-magnitude quake rattle two regions of China

    A series of strong earthquakes rattled northwest and southwest China, leaving at least two people dead, local officials and seismologists said early Saturday.

  • 05:54

    Air India server hacked, details of 45 lakh passengers leaked

    Personal data of around 45 lakh passengers were hacked in a major cyberattack on Air India's data processor of passenger service system, handled by technology provider SITA.

