News Live: Lancet slams Modi govt for 'precipitating' Covid crisis
updated: May 09 2021, 07:46 ist
What led to the 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar?
On May 2, 19-year-old Keerthana, an employee of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Kendra in Kollegal town in Chamarajanagar district, fell seriously ill, complaining of weakness and breathlessness. She was rushed to Kollegal taluk hospital, where she gave a Covid test but was referred to the Chamarajanagar district hospital, citing a lack of oxygen.
Covid-19 turns into money-minting opportunity in Delhi
An oxygen concentrator worth Rs 31,000 sold at Rs 1.65 lakh; an oxygen cylinder of Rs 40,000 sold at Rs 1.45 lakh; Rs 14,000 charged for a 6-km ambulance ride from a hospital to a crematorium; an Ayurveda doctor black-marketing medicines and a nurse stealing Remdesivir to sell it for Rs 70,000 -- the Covid-19 pandemic has become a money-minting opportunity for many in Delhi.
PM Modi's actions inexcusable: Lancet slams Centre for 'precipitating' Covid-19 crisis
The Narendra Modi government on Saturday came under sharp attack from Lancet medical journal, which blamed the government for precipitating the public health crisis caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over 9 lakh Covid-19 patients on oxygen support across India, 1.7 lakh on ventilator: Vardhan
While 1,70,841 Covid patients across the country are on ventilator, as many as 9,02,291 patients are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.
