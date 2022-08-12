News Live: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today
News Live: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today
updated: Aug 12 2022, 12:12 ist
Track latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
12:11
NASA finds Martian equator to contain little to no ice
The Martian equator contains little or no ice, according to a new analysis of seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission.
The findings, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, describes the dry conditions in the top 300 metres of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator.
"We find that Mars' crust is weak and porous. The sediments are not well-cemented. And there's no ice or not much ice filling the pore spaces," said geophysicist Vashan Wright of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego. (IANS)
12:09
PM Modi lauds Indian conservationists' efforts on 'World Elephant Day'
On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants. pic.twitter.com/E1BnabkWUz
UK economy shrinks in second quarter amid recession fears
Britain's economy shrank in the second quarter, official data showed Friday, as it heads towards recession.
UK gross domestic product dropped 0.1 per cent in the April-June period after a rise of 0.8 per cent in the first quarter, while the Bank of England expects the economy to fall into recession this year. (AFP)
11:33
Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today
Deputy CM of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi later today in Delhi.
South Korea pardons Samsung boss, convicted of bribery, 'to help the economy'
The heir and de facto leader of the Samsung group received a presidential pardon Friday, continuing South Korea's long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.
Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be "reinstated" to give him a chance to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the country, justice minister Han Dong-hoon said. (AFP)
11:00
FBI sought nuclear documents in Trump home raid: Report
US federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week.
It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
More than 25 held in connection with violence in K'taka's Koppal district
#UPDATE | More than 25 people taken into custody in Hulihyder village, in connection with violence that occurred at the time of Muharram. Investigation is going on: SP Koppal#Karnatakahttps://t.co/aZAKRlqTwp
McDonald's to reopen some restaurants in Ukraine despite ongoing war
American fast food giant McDonald's wants to reopen some of its restaurants in Ukraine, despite the ongoing Russian war against Kiev.
"After lengthy consultations and discussions, we have a phased plan to resume operations at some restaurants in Kiev and western Ukraine," the company said in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday.
It said work would be done in the coming months to restore supply chains and prepare restaurants that were closed at the start of the war on February 24. (IANS)
09:51
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny sets up one-man trade union in Russian prison
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has set up a trade union within the penal colony where he is being held in what many see as punishment for his sustained opposition to the Russian government.
Navalny explained his step was due to the exploitation of around 600,000 people in Russia's prisons, though he added that he would also be happy to represent the interests of the guards, too, if needed. (IANS)
09:26
US Attorney General moves to unseal warrant for search of Trump's home
US Attorney General Merrick Garland moved Thursday to make public the legal authorization for the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, which was carried out as part of the government’s effort to account for documents that one person briefed on the matter said related to some of the most highly classified programs run by the United States.
Garland said he had personally approved the search after the failure of “less intrusive” attempts to retrieve material taken from the White House by Trump.
Garland provided no details. But the person briefed on the matter said investigators had been concerned about material from what the government calls “special access programs,” a designation even more classified than “top secret” that is typically reserved for extremely sensitive operations carried out by the United States abroad or for closely held technologies and capabilities. (NYT)
09:23
Counting of votes for Goa panchayat polls under way
The counting of the votes for the panchayat elections in Goa held earlier this week began on Friday morning, which will decide the fate of more than 5,000 candidates. The counting began at 8 am at 21 centres across 12 talukas of the state. Polling for 186 panchayat bodies in Goa was held on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed to the US dollaron Friday amid a recovery in the American currencyand expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will step in to support the local unit.
The rupee is tipped to open at 79.60-79.65 per US dollar in initial trades, as against 79.63 in the previous session. (Reuters)
08:13
Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in J&K
Amigrant labourer has been shot dead byterroristsin Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.The incident took place atSoadnara Sumbal village ofBandipora.
Shinde visits his village in Satara for first time since becoming Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited Dare, his village in Satara district, for the first time since occupying the top post of the state.
He was accorded a warm welcome by the villagers. "I have come to my native village for the first time after taking charge as chief minister. I am overwhelmed by the affection showered on me by the people of the village," he said. There is a big scope for tourism in this western Maharashtra region and the state government will take steps to promote tourism in the area, Shinde said.
05:37
Pakistan frees TV executive held over an anti-army broadcast
A Pakistani court in the southern port city of Karachi on Thursday ordered the release of a TV news director who was arrested the previous day over an anti-army broadcast, his colleagues and lawyer said.
The release of Ammad Yousaf, a senior executive at the country's popular private ARY Television, came a day after police raided his home and arrested him. He had been accused of broadcasting an anti-army interview with Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
05:36
Calm returns to Sierra Leone as protest death toll rises
Calm returned to Sierra Leone Thursday a day after an economic protest spiralled into violence the authorities said killed four police officers, and a hospital source said claimed the lives of six protestors.
Police and troops patrolled the streets of the capital Freetown, and some shops in the city's central business district had reopened, an AFP reporter saw.
NASA finds Martian equator to contain little to no ice
The Martian equator contains little or no ice, according to a new analysis of seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission.
The findings, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, describes the dry conditions in the top 300 metres of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator.
"We find that Mars' crust is weak and porous. The sediments are not well-cemented. And there's no ice or not much ice filling the pore spaces," said geophysicist Vashan Wright of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego. (IANS)
PM Modi lauds Indian conservationists' efforts on 'World Elephant Day'
120 people, 240 animals killed in Maharashtra since June 1 due to heavy rainfall
UK economy shrinks in second quarter amid recession fears
Britain's economy shrank in the second quarter, official data showed Friday, as it heads towards recession.
UK gross domestic product dropped 0.1 per cent in the April-June period after a rise of 0.8 per cent in the first quarter, while the Bank of England expects the economy to fall into recession this year. (AFP)
Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today
Delhi Police busts smuggling ring, recovers 2,000 rounds of ammo ahead of I-Day
South Korea pardons Samsung boss, convicted of bribery, 'to help the economy'
The heir and de facto leader of the Samsung group received a presidential pardon Friday, continuing South Korea's long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.
Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be "reinstated" to give him a chance to "contribute to overcoming the economic crisis" of the country, justice minister Han Dong-hoon said. (AFP)
FBI sought nuclear documents in Trump home raid: Report
US federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week.
It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
Read more
More than 25 held in connection with violence in K'taka's Koppal district
Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava still 'critical and on ventilator'
Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be "critical and on ventilator" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS.
The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and later underwent angioplasty. (PTI)
BJP workers celebrate after arrest of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
McDonald's to reopen some restaurants in Ukraine despite ongoing war
American fast food giant McDonald's wants to reopen some of its restaurants in Ukraine, despite the ongoing Russian war against Kiev.
"After lengthy consultations and discussions, we have a phased plan to resume operations at some restaurants in Kiev and western Ukraine," the company said in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday.
It said work would be done in the coming months to restore supply chains and prepare restaurants that were closed at the start of the war on February 24. (IANS)
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny sets up one-man trade union in Russian prison
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has set up a trade union within the penal colony where he is being held in what many see as punishment for his sustained opposition to the Russian government.
Navalny explained his step was due to the exploitation of around 600,000 people in Russia's prisons, though he added that he would also be happy to represent the interests of the guards, too, if needed. (IANS)
US Attorney General moves to unseal warrant for search of Trump's home
US Attorney General Merrick Garland moved Thursday to make public the legal authorization for the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, which was carried out as part of the government’s effort to account for documents that one person briefed on the matter said related to some of the most highly classified programs run by the United States.
Garland said he had personally approved the search after the failure of “less intrusive” attempts to retrieve material taken from the White House by Trump.
Garland provided no details. But the person briefed on the matter said investigators had been concerned about material from what the government calls “special access programs,” a designation even more classified than “top secret” that is typically reserved for extremely sensitive operations carried out by the United States abroad or for closely held technologies and capabilities. (NYT)
Counting of votes for Goa panchayat polls under way
The counting of the votes for the panchayat elections in Goa held earlier this week began on Friday morning, which will decide the fate of more than 5,000 candidates. The counting began at 8 am at 21 centres across 12 talukas of the state. Polling for 186 panchayat bodies in Goa was held on Wednesday.
Read more
Charge sheet names 47 accused in June 3 violence in Kanpur sparked by Nupur Sharma's comments
The Kanpur Police has filed a charge sheet naming 47 as accused in the June 3 violence that erupted over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the Prophet.
As many as 20 people have been named as 'masterminds' behind the violence, and six have been released due to a lack of evidence.
According to the police, around 20 of the 47 people charged in the case were involved in the conspiracy. This is the first charge sheet filed in connection with the violence. (IANS)
DVAC conducts raids at 26 premises of K P P Baskar, an ex-MLA of the AIADMK
Indian rupee likely steady amid US dollar rebound
The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed to the US dollaron Friday amid a recovery in the American currencyand expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will step in to support the local unit.
The rupee is tipped to open at 79.60-79.65 per US dollar in initial trades, as against 79.63 in the previous session. (Reuters)
Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in J&K
Amigrant labourer has been shot dead byterroristsin Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.The incident took place atSoadnara Sumbal village ofBandipora.
Read more
Shinde visits his village in Satara for first time since becoming Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited Dare, his village in Satara district, for the first time since occupying the top post of the state.
He was accorded a warm welcome by the villagers. "I have come to my native village for the first time after taking charge as chief minister. I am overwhelmed by the affection showered on me by the people of the village," he said. There is a big scope for tourism in this western Maharashtra region and the state government will take steps to promote tourism in the area, Shinde said.
Pakistan frees TV executive held over an anti-army broadcast
A Pakistani court in the southern port city of Karachi on Thursday ordered the release of a TV news director who was arrested the previous day over an anti-army broadcast, his colleagues and lawyer said.
The release of Ammad Yousaf, a senior executive at the country's popular private ARY Television, came a day after police raided his home and arrested him. He had been accused of broadcasting an anti-army interview with Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Calm returns to Sierra Leone as protest death toll rises
Calm returned to Sierra Leone Thursday a day after an economic protest spiralled into violence the authorities said killed four police officers, and a hospital source said claimed the lives of six protestors.
Police and troops patrolled the streets of the capital Freetown, and some shops in the city's central business district had reopened, an AFP reporter saw.