News Live: US condemns attack on Salman Rushdie, prays for his speedy recovery
updated: Aug 13 2022, 08:27 ist
08:27
North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'
North Korea has lifted a mask mandate and eased other virus restrictions, state media said Saturday, days after leader Kim Jong Un declared "victory" over Covid-19.
The announcement comes after Pyongyang earlier this week blamed Seoul for causing the Covid-19 outbreak in the North and threatened to "wipe out" the South Korean authorities, if necessary.
Virus restrictions were eased as "the public health crisis created in the country was completely defused and its whole territory was turned into a clean one free from the malignant virus in the shortest period," Pyongyang's official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. - AFP.
08:03
US condemns attack on Salman Rushdie, prays for his speedy recovery
The attack on Salma nRushdie is appalling. We’re all praying for his speedy recovery. And we’re thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so swiftly: Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor to the President of the US.
08:03
Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination
Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi paid a high price for an underwhelming first season with Paris Saint-Germain when he was left off the 30-strong list for this year's coveted football award.
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, may lose an eye, says his agent
AuthorSalmanRushdie was on a ventilator, will likely lose one eye and his liver was "stabbed and damaged" following an attack on him on Friday, his agent said, noting that the "news is not good".
Rehearsals for Independence Day underway at the Red Fort