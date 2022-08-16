News Live: Leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 09:38 ist
  • 09:36

    The settlement will allow the entry into service of two more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into the SpiceJet fleet.

  • 09:35

    SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliated leasing entities Wilmington Trust SP Services Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd & Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd related to 2 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft&one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft

  • 08:31

    Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 reached the Hambantota Port this morning

  • 08:29

    Former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh passed away, tweets state's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

  • 07:55

    Former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya pays floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary

  • 07:48

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

  • 07:47

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

  • 07:46

    Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP national president JP Nadda pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

  • 07:36

    Two die as part of house ceiling collapses in suburban Mulund in Mumbai: officials

  • 07:34

    President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.