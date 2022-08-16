News Live: Leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
updated: Aug 16 2022, 09:38 ist
09:36
09:35
08:31
Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 reached the Hambantota Port this morning, reports Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror
Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP national president JP Nadda pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
The settlement will allow the entry into service of two more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into the SpiceJet fleet.
SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliated leasing entities Wilmington Trust SP Services Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd & Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd related to 2 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft&one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft
Former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh passed away, tweets state's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya pays floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Two die as part of house ceiling collapses in suburban Mulund in Mumbai: officials
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.