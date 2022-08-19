News Live: Security on Raigad beach where a suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized

  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 08:59 ist
Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH!
  • 08:58

    CBI raids at over 10 locations including residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

  • 08:28

    'May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in everyone's life,' says Modi on Janmashtami

  • 07:34

    Security on Raigad beach where a suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized