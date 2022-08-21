News Live: CBI issues Look Out Circular against Sisodia, others in Excise Policy scam

  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 09:04 ist
  • 09:03

    J&K sees increase in school enrolment rate

    Student enrolment in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir was steadily declining before 2019, but in the last two years it has increased by 14.5 per cent, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said

    Sustained efforts were being made for early childhood care and education as recommended by the national education policy, he said on Saturday.

  • 09:01

    Voting for Bengal's Asansol municipal by-election begins amid heavy security

  • 08:55

    CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against all accused including Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia, named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam

  • 08:31

    Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telengana's Munugode over constituency by-polls

  • 07:37

    17 people fall ill after eating contaminated food at wedding in Andhra Pradesh