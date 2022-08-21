News Live: CBI issues Look Out Circular against Sisodia, others in Excise Policy scam
News Live: CBI issues Look Out Circular against Sisodia, others in Excise Policy scam
updated: Aug 21 2022, 09:04 ist
Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH!
09:03
J&K sees increase in school enrolment rate
Student enrolment in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir was steadily declining before 2019, but in the last two years it has increased by 14.5 per cent, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said
Sustained efforts were being made for early childhood care and education as recommended by the national education policy, he said on Saturday.
.
09:01
Voting for Bengal's Asansol municipal by-election begins amid heavy security
08:55
CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against all accused including Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia, named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam
08:31
Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telengana's Munugode over constituency by-polls
07:37
17 people fall ill after eating contaminated food at wedding in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh | 17 people fell ill after eating contaminated food at a wedding ceremony in Mandapeta, Konaseema dist. Victims were hospitalised at Mandapeta Govt Hospital. At present, their health condition is stable: Dr Priyanka Vahini, Mandapeta Government hospital (20.08) pic.twitter.com/e3GREXiQAW
J&K sees increase in school enrolment rate
Student enrolment in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir was steadily declining before 2019, but in the last two years it has increased by 14.5 per cent, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said
Sustained efforts were being made for early childhood care and education as recommended by the national education policy, he said on Saturday.
.
Voting for Bengal's Asansol municipal by-election begins amid heavy security
CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against all accused including Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia, named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam
Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telengana's Munugode over constituency by-polls
17 people fall ill after eating contaminated food at wedding in Andhra Pradesh