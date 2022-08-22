News Live: Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP's Amethi

A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 student, a police official said.\r\n\r\nThe principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.
Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP's Amethi
A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 student, a police official said.
The principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.
Hanuman idol vandalised in Delhi temple; 1 booked
A person has been booked for allegedly vandalising a deity's idol at a small temple in Northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.
The locals accessed a video which showed a man with a rod near the temple where the idol of Hanuman was damaged. Some shops in the vicinity were also vandalised, they said.
Security tightened at Delhi's Singhu border ahead of the call by farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar today