News Live: Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP's Amethi

  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 09:42 ist
Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH!
  • 09:41

    Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP's Amethi

    A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 student, a police official said.

    The principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.

  • 09:40

    Hanuman idol vandalised in Delhi temple; 1 booked

    A person has been booked for allegedly vandalising a deity's idol at a small temple in Northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.

    The locals accessed a video which showed a man with a rod near the temple where the idol of Hanuman was damaged. Some shops in the vicinity were also vandalised, they said.

  • 07:35

    Security tightened at Delhi's Singhu border ahead of the call by farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar today