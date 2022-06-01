News Live: CM Yogi to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today, preparations under way

OPEC mulls excluding Russia from oil-production deal
Some OPEC members are considering the idea of suspending Russia in an oil production deal as Western sanctions hurt the nation's ability to produce more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing OPEC delegates.
Chinese military says it conducted readiness patrol around island of Taiwan
The Chinese military said on Wednesday it had conducted in recent days a combat readiness patrol in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.
The troops have continually strengthened their training and preparedness for war, and will thwart any interference by external forces or ploy seeking "Taiwan independence", according to a statement from the Chinese military.
Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China's air force in its air defence zone. The island's defence ministry said Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions. - Reuters.
CM Yogi lay to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today, preparations under way
Rafael Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Novak Djokovic to make French Open semis
Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final.
