News Live: Two youths who recently joined LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Fire broke out at 3rd (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini, 1 patient likely dead
All have been safely rescued except 1 patient who was on the ventilator & is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused: Atul Garg, Director, Delhi fire service
Amid the setback in the Rajya Sabha polls, NCP President Sharad Pawar on Saturday ruled out any threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
RS POLLS: Out of 6 seats in Maharashtra, BJP won 3 seats - all 3 of its candidates, Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik won. From MVA- Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi and NCP's Praful Patel won the remaining 3.
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district: Police
UN chief appoints new tech envoy, Assistant Secretary-General for economics
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Amandeep Singh Gill of India as his envoy on Technology, and Navid Hanif of Pakistan as Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development, a UN spokesman said
Man held for getting 'adopted' boy circumcised, police say no valid docs for adoption
Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly getting a nine-year-old boy circumcised as per the Muslim tradition.
Though accused Umar Mohammad claimed to have adopted the child, he could not produce valid documents of the adoption, police said.
Indian national arrested in US over scam targeting senior citizens
Federal law enforcement officials have arrested an Indian national in Virginia on charges of participating in an alleged nationwide scam targeting senior citizens.
