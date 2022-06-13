News Live: ED cannot scare us, says Surjewala, dubs agency BJP's election management department
updated: Jun 13 2022, 09:19 ist
09:17
Modi government has imposed undeclared emergency in Central Delhi, says Surjewala
The Modi government has imposed undeclared emergency in Central Delhi. Thousands of barricades have been erected across, thousands of Congressmen have been detained since last night. Why is the Modi government scared? They want to suppress voice of truth. We won't be intimidated: Surjewala
09:14
We're protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared, says Surjewala
"We'll hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi ggovernment is shaken by Congress," says Surjewala at party headquarters.
09:06
Congress says Rahul Gandhi and others will peacefully march to ED office today though police has denied permission for a 'satyagraha'. Surjewala says the BJP's election management department ED cannot scare them.
08:25
Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi ahead of his ED appearance
#WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.
Cong leaders detained amid sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi
Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi
07:55
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya
07:54
Delhi | Police deployment outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/TjvTaubNNe
Police deployment continues in the wake of violence that broke out in Ranchi
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred at 6:32am, located at 43km East-Northeast of Tura, Meghalaya