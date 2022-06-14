News Live: Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India
updated: Jun 14 2022, 07:40 ist
07:39
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J&K
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar, police said on Tuesday.
"Two terrorists of banned terror outfit LeT were neutralised by Srinagar Police in an encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar city. One policeman sustained minor injuries in the operation," a police official said.
07:38
