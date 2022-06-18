News Live: PM Modi wishes his mother Heeraba on her 100th birthday
News Live: PM Modi wishes his mother Heeraba on her 100th birthday
updated: Jun 18 2022, 08:29 ist
08:27
"PM assured aid for Assam floods", says CM Sarma
At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity,Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt.
Sri Lankan Army to cultivate barren land to ramp up food production
The Sri Lanka Army will cultivate over 1,500 acres of barren or abandoned state land by taking part in the government’s cultivation drive aimed at multiplying food production and averting any shortage in the future, a media report said on Friday.
The army established its Green Agriculture Steering Committee (GASC) on Thursday to supplement and promote the food security programme in Sri Lanka which is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.
08:22
US woman tracks partner via Apple AirTag, allegedly kills him
A woman in the US has reportedly been charged with murder after she allegedly used an Apple AirTag to track down her lover and ran him over after witnessing him with another woman.
It is claimed that Gaylyn Morris found her partner Andre Smith at Tilly's Pub in an Indianapolis shopping mall in the US with the help of the gadget in the early hours of June 3, reports The Register.
A witness said Morris had driven up to him in the parking lot and inquired whether Smith was in the bar, stating she had a GPS tracker that showed he was inside, according to an affidavit by Detective Gregory Shue.
08:21
I am feeling very secure in this setup, says Dinesh Karthik
In India's first-ever T20I match against South Africa at Johannesburg in December 2006, Dinesh Karthik too made his T20I debut. In that match, Karthik had made an unbeaten 31 and bagged the Player of the Match award.
08:08
